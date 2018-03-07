Bulloch County teen arrested for bringing box cutter to school

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — A 13-year-old student has been arrested after he brought a weapon to school, officials say.

According to The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Bulloch Middle School administrators reported that a student was possibly in possession of marijuana and a knife.

Deputies responded to the school, and after a brief investigation, they found a ‘box cutter type knife’ in the possession of a 13-year-old male student.

They say no marijuana or any other illegal drugs were found at the time.

The teen was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

He faces two charges: one count of Carrying a Weapon on School Property and one count of Disrupting Public Schools.

The juvenile was released to his guardian’s custody. The case will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Cole Carter at 912-764-8888.