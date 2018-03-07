Army investigators offer $5,000 reward in Fort Stewart sexual assault case

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward in the investigation of a sexual assault at Fort Stewart.

According to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), the assault reportedly occurred early in the morning on-post in a barracks on October 9, 2017.

The suspect wanted for questioning in connection with this case is described as a black male around 5’8” to 5’10” with a medium build, military-style haircut and a slight southern accent.

Police have provided a composite sketch that may resemble the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Special Agent Bernardo Perez at 912-767-2900 or 912-271-7731.

Local Army CID offices or CID Headquarters in Virginia can also be contacted at 1-844-Army-CID or 571-305-4375 or Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The $5,000 reward is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest or conviction of a person wanted for this incident.

According to the CID, “the payout of cash rewards to military and federal employees for information leading to a conviction is contingent upon their exceptional actions regarding the information provided.”

The reward expires Feb. 12, 2019.