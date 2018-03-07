Accidental fire closes The Crazy Crab on Hilton Head

By Published: Updated:
courtesy Hilton Head Fire Rescue

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at The Crazy Crab Restaurant Wednesday morning.

According to the Hilton Head Fire Rescue, the fire originated in the restaurant’s kitchen while employees were working on lunch preparation for the day.

The first unit arrived on the scene at William Hilton Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire was accidental. A pot on the range caught fire, and as an employee moved the pan to the sink to turn on cold water, the fire flashed and caused other items to catch fire.

The fire then spread into the attic above the kitchen.

Fire at The Crazy Crab

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:30 p.m.

At the time of the fire, there were approximately 10 employees in the restaurant who were evacuated.

The employee that moved the pot received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

There is significant water damage to the entire restaurant. The restaurant was working on a new outside bar and seating area, which did not suffer any damage.

No word yet on when it will reopen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s