Accidental fire closes The Crazy Crab on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at The Crazy Crab Restaurant Wednesday morning.

According to the Hilton Head Fire Rescue, the fire originated in the restaurant’s kitchen while employees were working on lunch preparation for the day.

The first unit arrived on the scene at William Hilton Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire was accidental. A pot on the range caught fire, and as an employee moved the pan to the sink to turn on cold water, the fire flashed and caused other items to catch fire.

The fire then spread into the attic above the kitchen.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:30 p.m.

At the time of the fire, there were approximately 10 employees in the restaurant who were evacuated.

The employee that moved the pot received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

There is significant water damage to the entire restaurant. The restaurant was working on a new outside bar and seating area, which did not suffer any damage.

No word yet on when it will reopen.