1 student dead in accidental shooting at Birmingham high school

Scene at Huffman High School in Birmingham (WVTM/NBC News)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSAV) — One student is dead and another injured after what officials are calling an accidental shooting at a Birmingham school Wednesday.

Around 4:00 p.m., two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal at Huffman High School.

According to Birmingham police, two 17-year-old students were shot.

One male student sustained a gunshot wound and a female student succumbed to a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

A Birmingham fire official said a third person was being evaluated at the school.

The Birmingham City school system said in a statement that Huffman High School was placed on a brief lockdown and police were called to the scene.

Students were subsequently released.

The Birmingham police chief says additional staff will be at the school on Thursday.

Officials say the shooting is considered accidental at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

