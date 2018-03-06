Waterfront boat parking just months away with new Downtown Beaufort day dock

BEAUFORT, Sc (WSAV) – When Downtown Beaufort’s Waterfront Park was originally built, the dream was there…

“When the wall was built originally, it was built in such a way where you could tie up a boat to it,” said Mayor Billy Keyserling.

But overtime… barnacles built up, storms took the ladders, and it became unsafe.

“While we have a beautiful vista and a wonderful park, this wall has not been friendly for people who want to park boats,” Keyserling said, “So we’re opening a whole new means of getting to Beaufort… shopping, touring, visiting.”

After decades of discussion, the city broke ground on a brand new day dock which will allow boaters to park and stay for the day.

“Finally, this year, thanks to state and federal grants and some city capital, we’re finally building what we’ve always wanted,” he said.



The project includes an 80 foot ramp out to a 200 foot floating dock. “The dock there will be 200 feet of dockage, which, using both sides, gives you 400 feet of space,” Keyserling explained.

This dock is expected to be more convenient for short trips than the current Downtown Marina.

“Which takes the larger transient boats, which also has fuel tanks, pump out stations, and has long term renters.. some who are live-aboards,” he said.

And businesses are excited…

“I think it’s a great idea, we get a lot of people who are traveling the intracoastal waterway and they all wanna come and stay in Beaufort,” said Susanne Yopp, owner of Something for Everyone.

“More people will be here to support our local businesses and be able to experience Beaufort the way they might like to, pull up on their own vessel,” said Ian Ramsey, a chef at Hemingway’s.

And Panini’s Owner, Paul Thompson, added, “It’s been a long time coming… People can bring their boats over now from St. Helena or Hilton Head, or wherever they come from, just come over for the day.”

Keyserling expects to cut ribbon on the new dock by the end of May.