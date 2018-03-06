Sweeping subpoena issued in Trump probe; former aide says he won’t comply

NBC News
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

(NBC News) — Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be upping the pressure in the Russia investigation.

Mueller is sending a grand jury subpoena for documents about the president and some of his closest campaign advisors dating back to November 2015.

On Monday, former Trump aide Sam Nunberg defiantly told NBC news he will not comply.

“I’m not going to produce them every email I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone from November 1 of 2015. Why do I have to produce them all my communications?” said Nunberg.

He echoed President Trump, calling the investigation a witch hunt.

According to that subpoena, investigators want emails, text messages and phone logs starting four months after the president launched his campaign, possibly providing a window into what he knew and when.

