Schedule: Savannah events leading up to St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Events for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities:
March 9
- Greening of Fountain at noon at Forsyth Park.
- Tree Planting Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at Forsyth Park
- Irish Heritage Society Dance at 8 p.m. at Alee Temple–ticket required
March 10
- Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade at 3 p.m.
March 11
- Celtic Cross Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist: The Celtic Cross Mass, Procession and Ceremony are symbolic of the original celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah, dating back to the early 1800s.
- Celtic Cross Ceremony at 1 p.m.
- Celtic Cross Reception at 2:30 p.m.
March 16
- Sergeant William Jasper Ceremony at 5 p.m. at Madison Square. This ceremony is dedicated to the military. A procession will take place before the ceremony at 4:30 p.m., beginning at Johnson Square.
March 17
- Mass: Feast of Saint Patrick at 8 a.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 10:15 a.m.