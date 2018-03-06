Schedule: Savannah events leading up to St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Events for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities:

March 9

  • Greening of Fountain at noon at Forsyth Park.
  • Tree Planting Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at Forsyth Park
  • Irish Heritage Society Dance at 8 p.m. at Alee Temple–ticket required

March 10

March 11

  • Celtic Cross Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist: The Celtic Cross Mass, Procession and Ceremony are symbolic of the original celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah, dating back to the early 1800s.
  • Celtic Cross Ceremony at 1 p.m.
  • Celtic Cross Reception at 2:30 p.m.

March 16

  • Sergeant William Jasper Ceremony at 5 p.m. at Madison Square. This ceremony is dedicated to the military. A procession will take place before the ceremony at 4:30 p.m., beginning at Johnson Square.

March 17

  • Mass: Feast of Saint Patrick at 8 a.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
  • St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 10:15 a.m.

