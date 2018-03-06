Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Route, parking, shuttle, road closure info

PARADE INFO

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held rain or shine.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah will take place on March 17th and will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m. The parade begins at the corner of Gwinnett and Abercorn, and makes its way north on Abercorn to Broughton, where it turns east to East Broad Street. The parade turns north on E Broad and then heads west on Bay, past City Hall, where it takes a left on Bull Street, ending at Harris Street

PARADE ROUTE

Please see the parade map for the route of the parade or the link for Bleacher Seating for further information.

PARKS & SQUARES GUIDELINES

Parade patrons will not be allowed to set up in parks and squares until 6 a.m. Parade Day.

The only furniture allowed in squares are tables, coolers, lawn chairs and 10-by-10-foot tents. The following are among the items NOT ALLOWED in squares and parks: grills, amplified sound, kegs, scaffolding, advertisements, barriers, bartenders, private security.

All material should be removed from the square by 6 p.m. the day of the parade. The use of City electricity and water is prohibited.

Please be advised that it is against the City of Savannah’s policy to allow portable toilets to be placed in our parks and squares. We would remind you that portable toilets for private use are not allowed in the City Rights of Way, alleys, sidewalks or inside squares.

SHUTTLE SERVICE SCHEDULE

Shuttle schedules are updated for 2018. Please check this site regularly for the most up-to-date information.

ROAD CLOSINGS

PARKING

ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL PORTABLE TOILET MAP