Rep. Buddy Carter invites public to ‘Ask Me Anything’

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (1st District) released a statement over the weekend asking his constituents to send him questions via Twitter.

The release states: Ask Me Anything!  I want to hear from YOU on Twitter. Tweet me your questions and I’ll respond to as many as possible over the next few weeks.

Click here to go to Carter’s Twitter page and tag your questions with #AskBuddy.

Carter says you can ask questions about tax reform, health care, foreign affairs or “just want to know something about me, ask away!”

 

