Port Wentworth investigates High Speed Chase ending in Savannah

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga., (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a high-speed chase that began in Port Wentworth ending at the 37th Street Connector of Interstate 16.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen. The driver of the vehicle fled from police in Port Wentworth traveled along Interstate 95 and then I-16 before crashing at the 37th Street exit. The car overturned before the driver attempted to flee the scene. According to police, one of the drivers sustained injuries.

The driver has not yet been identified. Georgia power was on the scene to store power to traffic lights at the intersection. That has been restored.

Port Wentworth is leading the investigation, Savannah PD and Georgia State Patrol are assisting. We will keep you updated on this developing story.