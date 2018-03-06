Police report home invasion and sexual assault near East Derenne

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Police detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the sexual assault of an adult female on the 100 block of E. Derenne Avenue on March 5.

Police say the female victim answered the front door of her residence around 2:45 p.m. and encountered a male suspect who was posing as a delivery man. After a brief exchange, the suspect forced her to open the back door of the residence, letting two additional suspects inside.

As the two other suspects collected items, the initial suspect sexually assaulted the victim. The victim was able to retrieve a firearm and fired shots at the suspects, who then fled the residence.

No shooting injuries were reported.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male with an average build. He was wearing a black polo style shirt, black pants and gloves. The second suspect is described as a tall black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gloves. The third suspect is a male of an unknown race wearing a red, long sleeve shirt, brown pants and gloves.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward