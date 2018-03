Metter (WSAV) – Authorities need your help finding a man who wandered off from the National Guard Armory in Metter earlier today.

We’re told Specialist Thomas Wachter was last seen around 9:00AM and he was believed to not be in his right state of mind when he left the facility on Fortner Road, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Specialist Wachter is asked to call (912) 685-2291.