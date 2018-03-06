Metter Middle School student arrested for making threats

Metter (WSAV) – A Metter teen is behind bars after authorities say he made threats against his school.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified this morning that a Metter Middle School student had made threats to harm other students.

We’re told the school resource deputy opened an investigation and the 13-year-old male student was later taken into custody in connection with the incident. Officials say he is facing several felony counts of terroristic threats.

The name of the teen has not been released.

Authorities thank those who reported the threat and remind everyone to report suspicious activity.