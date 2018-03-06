Man forces son to run to school in rain for bullying; video goes viral

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead. In the rain.

Bryan Thornhill’s Facebook Live video (warning: the video does contain some crude language), recorded while driving behind his son, picked up more than 1.6 million views. Thornhill says they joke that the boy will either be fast or obedient, but “so far we’re working on fast.”

Thornhill also shared video of his son’s second and third morning jogs, along with parenting advice.

“If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you,” he said. “You probably need a lap or two.”

A third video shows he and the boy’s sister trying to run with him. The boy leaves his dad far behind.