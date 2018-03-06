Man accused of kidnapping SC girl, beating her mother to remain in jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The suspect who authorities say kidnapped a 4-year-old girl in South Carolina and beat her mother will remain in jail.

Media outlets report Thomas Evans Jr. said in federal court Monday he didn’t want a bond hearing or a preliminary hearing.

Evans was charged federally with kidnapping after the girl was found safe in Alabama about 24 hours after police say she was taken from her Charleston home Feb. 13.

Authorities say Evans ran from police after giving up the girl, but was taken into custody a short time later in Mississippi.

Prosecutors didn’t release much new information at Monday’s hearing.

Investigators say Evans beat the girl’s mother so badly she was only released from the hospital late last week.

State prosecutors have said they expect to charge Evans too.