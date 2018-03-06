Local students prepare for National Walk Out

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– On March 14, hundreds of thousands of students across the country plan to walk out of the classroom, stepping into the national spotlight begging for change inside their hallways. We had a chance to speak with local students as they prepare for what they hope is a day that will go down in history.

They say they’re happy the protests across the nation are bringing more awareness to issues like school safety, mental illness, and gun control. But they’re hoping their actions next week will finally push congress to create what they call common sense gun laws.

Students at Savannah Arts Academy have one common goal on Wednesday March 14th: “Bringing awareness to the issue and just seeing everyone come together supporting this,” Alivia Rukmamna says. “Awareness and to wake people up,” Luke Edenfield says. “We need to make sure that we’re in charge of our futures,” Sierra McGrath says. All juniors at Savannah Arts Academy at the forefront of the walkout happening next week.

Since the deadly shooting in Parkland, Fl. many students have rallied for change and these students of Savannah Arts Academy say they can’t do by themselves. “Kids should be able to go to a public school and feel safe…they should be able to follow their dreams. they should be able to follow their passions without having to worry about a guy for their life ending way before their time,” Edenfield said.

But during their time they say they’ve experienced more trials and tribulations than some adults. McGrath says, “I remember the Sandy Hook shooting, I think I was in 6th grade and it was such a shock coming to us as 12 and 13-year-olds who has never seen something like that before.”

With increasing threats in our local schools, I asked student, “do they live in fear when they go to school.” Edenfield responded, “since the shooting I’ve been more aware.”

Now they are at the forefront of this national conversation hoping to create change. “Every time we do something every time we meet, that’s developing a basis its getting the word out, it’s getting more people thinking. and that thought is what’s going to provide change,” Edenfield said.

Nearly a dozen schools in Chatham County along with thousands across the nation plan to participate in the walk out next Wednesday, March 14th, at 10 a.m.