Kensington Park neighbors express ongoing concern about speeders in the neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — They’ve begged lawmakers for years to improve safety in their neighborhood. But, say nothing has happened and they’re concerned it could be a deadly mistake. They’re worried about speeders on their road. They say something needs to change and quick before tragedy strikes.

“People tend to cut through and speed,” Brenda Simpson. “Cars go through the stop signs they tend to exceed the speed and we’re just worried about the safety of the neighborhood.”

Brenda Simpson and her husband Gene have been complaining for years about habitual speeding in their Kensington Park neighborhood, but they say they still haven’t seen a solution. “I know one time I literally had to get up on the grass and saw somebody else had to do that because of the person speeding through the neighborhood,” she says.

Back in January of 2016 it was an even closer call. She contacted News 3’s Courtney Cole when she says a driver crashed into her carport landing just feet from her side door. “We’ve reached out through you guys and the alderman and tried to make it known that we need some help in the area.”

I also reached out to the District 4 Alderman Julian Miller who says it is a serious problem, but fixing it will be a process. “We’re just into the throws of how we’re going to do get these things. So it’s going to take us a while to get the engineering done,” Alderman Miller says. “But the traffic enforcement division is something we can start quickly.”

Some neighbors have taken it upon themselves to put up signs urging drivers to “slow down.” Meanwhile Simpson has a message for drivers and for city leaders. “Put it at the forefront to people to watch going through this area, for children, and people walking, to mind the speed limit and for our leaders to listen to us and hopefully have some other measures they can condone,” she says.

Alderman Miller tells me there have been some setbacks like funding and the separation of police departments.

We will continue to follow this story.