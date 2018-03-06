Kelly Tours announces shuttle service for Pooler for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

POOLER, Ga. — Kelly Tours, the Pooler Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau and Molly Macpherson’s in Pooler have joined together to provide safe and reliable shuttle services from Molly MacPherson’s in Pooler (110 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322) to Savannah’s historic district.

SHUTTLE SCHEDULE:

On Saturday, March 17th, 2018 the parade day shuttles are running pickups every hour on the half hour starting at 7:30 am and drop-offs downtown every hour on the hour ending at 12 midnight. On Friday, March 16th, 2018 the shuttles are running pick-ups every hour on the half hour starting at 10:30 am and drop-offs downtown every hour on the hour ending at 12 midnight. On Sunday, March 18th, 2018 the shuttles are running pick-ups every hour on the half hour starting at 11:30 am and drop-offs downtown every hour on the hour ending at 5:00 pm. St. Patrick’s Day Shuttles run non-stop from Molly McPherson’s in Pooler to Savannah’s downtown historic district. Downtown Savannah shuttle drop-off location is TBD.

Pricing is $20 per person 11 and older per day round-trip or $10 for child 10 and under. $15 per person per day round-trip for military with active duty ID.

3 DAY VIP PASS – Ride back and forth all 3 days:

$55 per person 11 & older 3 days round-trip

$25 per child 10 & under 3 days round-trip

$35 per person for military with active duty verification 3 days round-trip

PARKING

Free parking at Surf Lagoon Pooler parking lot with SECURITY provided by off-duty, uniformed Pooler Police Officers. Shuttle service (or 2-minute walk) to and from parking lot to Molly McPherson’s. We are not responsible for items left in your vehicle. Improperly parked vehicles may be towed at owner’s expense.

