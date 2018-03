Savannah, GA – The Johnson Lady Atom Smashers are preparing for the second consecutive State Championship Final, in the shadow of their 2017 State Runner Up Banner. It’s supposed to be nice reminder of how far Johnson went in the 2016-17 season, but it serves as motivation. Last year Johnson lost to cross town rival Beach High School 59-44, this year the Johnson squad will use that championship experience as their edge against Greater Atlanta Christian.

