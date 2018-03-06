House Speaker Ryan, other GOP leaders worry tariffs would spark trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum (all times local):

10:48 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s encouraged the White House may reconsider blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum as he urges President Donald Trump take a more “surgical” approach on China and other countries.

Ryan told reporters Tuesday, “I’m encouraged” as a result of ongoing talks with the White House over the tariffs.

The speaker is among the most outspoken GOP critics of Trump’s plan as Republicans rush to convince the president to reconsider before a final decision.

Ryan says Trump’s right to call out countries dumping metals and says there’s “clearly abuse occurring.”

But the speaker says there’s a “smarter way to go” and Republicans are trying to convince Trump to “go after the true abusers without creating any kind of unintended consequences or collateral damage.”

__

9:01 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed trade and NAFTA.

The White House says Tuesday that the leaders spoke on Monday, and that Trump emphasized his commitment to a North American Free Trade Agreement that is fair to all three countries. The agreement signed in 1994 includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and is the subject of talks to renegotiate its terms.

The president noted to Trudeau that NAFTA currently leaves the U.S. with a trade deficit.

Trump said Monday that he wouldn’t spare Canada or Mexico from tariffs he plans to slap on steel and aluminum imports. But he held out the possibility of later exempting the countries if they agree to better terms for the U.S. in the NAFTA renegotiation.

__

12:30 a.m.

Republican allies of President Donald Trump are pleading with him to back off his threat of turning to international tariffs, but Trump says he won’t.

Trump says Canada and Mexico will not be spared from his plans for special import taxes on steel and aluminum. He’s holding out the possibility of later exempting the longstanding friends if they agree to better terms for the U.S. in revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans worry that such tariffs would spark a trade war. Ryan is urging the White House not to go forward with the plan.

Republican leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee have circulated a letter opposing Trump’s proposed tariffs, and GOP congressional leaders suggest they might attempt to prevent