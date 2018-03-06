Georgia Southern department collaborating in concussion awareness in youth sports

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Every hit and tackle can be brutal. Some can lead to serious injuries including a concussion.

Georgia Southern Waters College of Health Professions assistant professor Tamerah Hunt Ph.D is teaming up with researchers from the Seattle Pediatric Concussion Research Collaborative and Seattle Children’s Center for Childhood Health, Behavior and Development.

“We are going to train the trainers,” says Hunt. “We are going to train the people to have this consistent message and this consistent educational opportunity.”

This opportunity stems from a $1.6 million grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for a three year study in kids sports programs throughout Bulloch County. The study will focus on kids ages 9 to 13 in football and soccer leagues

Their findings will help the One Team Program, which calls for players to use good sportsmanship with clean tackles to decrease the risk of concussion.

It starts with what they call the Safety Huddle.

“In this huddle we want to talk about concussion education and maybe even some signs and symptoms. But just to tell them, if you feel something say something, if you see something say something.”

It’s one message Statesboro high head football coach Jeff Kaiser says doesn’t just apply to players.

“The biggest way prevention wise right now is educating coaches how to coach and how to teach fundamentals and taking the head out of the game,” says Kaiser.

So what results do they hope to get?

“If we can decrease the amount of dangerous plays, just through sportsmanship we do think that we might decrease the risk of concussion, says Hunt. “And prolong recovery and just catastrophic issues associated with concussion if we can get them to tell someone.”