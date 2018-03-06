Congressman Carter on 2nd Amendment and semi-automatic weapons

Congressman Buddy Carter is spending the week talking to constituents via Twitter. Using #Ask Buddy he is hearing from folks who want to know about tax reform and other topics. But he’s also fielding a lot of questions about school safety in view of the shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

One constituent asking if Carter will stop taking money from the NRA. Others included the issue of securing school buildings, etc. Carter answered one parent online saying that “no child should have to be afraid to go to school.”

On Monday, Carter was in Wayne County meeting with a dozen school superintendents and campus police chiefs. School officials indicated a list of concerns, including getting funding to hire more school resource officers.

We asked Carter at that time if he would vote to ban assault rifles (like the one used in the Florida shooting.) His answer was that he thinks “we should look at everything.” That means more than just guns, but protection for schools, counselors and mental health services for schools and the public at large.

Carter acknowledged that two companies, WalMart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have indicated they won’t sell the rifles to anyone under the age of 21, but did not indicate he would support a nationwide law.

“I support the 2nd Amendment so I don’t want to see us outlawing anything. However, however I will say that I have recently come out and said I am against bump stocks,” he said.

Bump stocks are what allowed the mass shooter in Las Vegas to convert some of his guns to automatic weapons. “Automatic weapons are against the law here in America and a bump stock in my opinion is nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the law so I don’t think that we should have those,” said Carter.

“But you know at the same time people have the right to bear arms, it’s the 2nd Amendment,” Carter told us. “And you know even if you were to outlaw some of these semi-automatic weapons they’re going to get a get a weapon from somewhere,” he said.

Carter did say he thinks common sense should prevail, telling me a story about his staff recently seeing someone selling guns by the side of the road. He indicated concerns about a lack of restrictions in sales like that and also gun shows. He did not indicate if there is any movement in Congress to change anything, including the sale of ammunition via the Internet for example. But Carter does say The House has acted in terms of making changes in the background checks law.