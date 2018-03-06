City of Savannah making strides in eliminating computer virus

Savannah (City of Savannah) — The City of Savannah is continuing to rid the City’s network of a virus that was discovered February 9; likely caused by an e-mail phishing scheme.

The City’s Department of Information Technology (DoIT) has removed the malware from more than 80% of the City’s more than 2,000 computers. The computers that have not been wiped remain shut down and off the City’s network.

To date, there is no evidence that the malware attack has compromised any City data and it has not impacted the City’s core services, public safety or the 911 Center’s ability to receive and dispatch 911 calls. DoIT staff and contractors from Layer 3 Communications are wiping each individual computer and installing new anti-virus and intrusion protection software to help guard against any potential future attacks.

The City of Savannah appreciates the public’s patience as we work diligently to mitigate this issue. Below is a list of services being impacted:

· Email Attachments – The City is still restricting outside sources from sending email attachments, specifically pdf files, to City staff. Recently the City has seen an elevated number of phishing e-mails from outside sources. Restricting email attachments is helping the City prevent additional viruses from infecting the City’s network until the new anti-virus and intrusion protection software is installed.

· Recorder’s Court – Today the City’s IT staff is focusing on restoring access for Recorder’s Court so court functions can resume. Traffic Court has been cancelled through Friday, March 9. Recorder’s Court will mail subpoenas with new court dates to everyone who has been impacted. The City hopes to have all the Recorder’s Court computers up and running by Wednesday.

· Purchasing Department – The City’s Purchasing Department is still being impacted. Due to technical difficulties with the City’s supplier portal, bidding opportunities are currently being posted to the City’s main Purchasing Department web page. Vendors are also welcome to come to the Purchasing Division’s office (1375 Chatham Parkway, 2nd floor, Savannah, Georgia 31405) to obtain documents related to these bidding opportunities. Please note that all addenda must be acknowledged for any responses to be considered. The Purchasing Division’s website will be updated as changes to each event occur, so vendors are encouraged to check this site often to ensure that they receive all issued documents.

For events closing on March 13 and March 20, only manual submissions will be accepted. Electronic responses will not be accepted. Responses must be received at 1375 Chatham Parkway, 2nd floor, Savannah, Georgia 31405, in the office of the Purchasing Division by 1:30pm (EST) on the stated due date. Addenda addressing all changes to these events will be issued and posted to the Purchasing Division’s main web page.

· 311 – The City’s ability to receive 311 call has not been effected. However, due to limited computer availability for City staff, there are delays in responding to the 311 requests.