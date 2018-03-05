Gov. Deal signs HB 159 adoption bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Nathan Deal held a bill signing ceremony on Monday for HB 159, legislation that provides comprehensive revisions to Georgia’s adoption code.

House Bill 159 no longer includes the controversial ‘religious exemption’ that would have allowed for faith-based adoption agencies to legally refuse to work with same-sex couples as well as single mothers and unwed couples.

That measure will have to be pursued by lawmakers separately.

The bill being signed today will allow nonresidents to adopt a child and changes the age at which an individual may access the Adoption Reunion Registry.

HB 159 also provides for a waiver to revoke a surrender of parental rights, as well as provisions for the annulment of an adoption under certain circumstances.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, House Speaker David Ralston and state Rep. Bert Reeves were at the signing ceremony Monday.