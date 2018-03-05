The Latest: Trump reaffirms tariffs’ impact on 2 US allies

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump and trade (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is reaffirming that two close allies of the U.S. will be affected by his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

In a pair of Monday morning tweets, Trump is reiterating his displeasure with trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. He says the metals duties will only be removed on the American neighbors to the north and south until a “new and fair” free trade agreement is signed.

We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the U.S. for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

…treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

Trump has long criticized the North American Free Trade Agreement. The latest round of a nearly year-long renegotiation effort is concluding this week in Mexico City.

Trump also calls on Canada to “treat our farmers much better” and Mexico to do “much more” on stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

___

7:25 a.m.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is rejecting criticism of President Donald Trump’s planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum amid concerns they may kick off a trade war.

Navarro tells “Fox and Friends” Monday: “There are virtually no costs here.”

Critics argue American manufacturers will face higher costs that make them less competitive globally, as Trump tries to protect the two industries in the U.S.

“If you put a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, it’s a cent and a half on a six pack of beer and it’s $25,000 on a $330 million (Boeing777),” Navarro says.

Amid speculation that Trump may bow to pressure and amend his tariff plan before it’s put into effect in the coming weeks, Navarro reiterates that there would be no country exemptions on the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and the 10 percent on aluminum.

“Firm line in the sand,” he says.

___

5:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is embracing the potential for a trade war after announcing his intent to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, as he rebuffs allies who have pushed to be exempted from the stiff duties.

The protectionist policy will be made official in the next two weeks, White House officials said Sunday, as the administration defended the decision from critics in Washington and overseas.

Trump’s pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. While his rhetoric has been focused on China, the duties will also cover significant imports from Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan and the European Union.