Teen arrested for threatening Southeast Bulloch High School students

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old has been arrested for threatening students during school hours, officials say.

A Southeast Bulloch High School student was arrested Friday evening and charged with Terroristic Threats and Disrupting a Public School.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation revealed that the threat made by the student was directed at individual students and not against the school.

Officials say the student was a female. Her identity will not be released as she is a juvenile.

The case has been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information about this incident or any incidents in the future, contact the School Resource Deputies or the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.

“We will continue to encourage the “see something, say something” position and will act accordingly to all reports”, stated Sheriff Noel Brown.