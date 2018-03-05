Savannah State Women Advance To 2nd Round Of MEAC Tournament

Story Courtesy of Savannah State Athletics:

NORFOLK, Va. – No. 13 seed Savannah State University women’s basketball team (5-24) defeated No. 4 seed Norfolk State University (18-11) 51-48 Monday to start the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament in Scope Arena.

The Lady Tigers face either No. 5 seed Howard or No. 12 seed Florida A&M Thursday at 2 p.m.

Junior forward Kaylee Allen led the team with 21 points and added five steals, three assists and three rebounds, while freshman guard Heniaya Moton added nine points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists. Freshman center Alexxus Sowell added eight points on 3-for-5 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds.

Savannah State scored seven of the first nine points of the game to take a five-point lead, 7-2, with 8:42 remaining in the first quarter, but Norfolk State scored 17 of the next 22 points to take a seven-point lead, 19-12, with 2:32 left in the quarter. The Lady Tigers scored four of the final six points to cut the first quarter deficit to five points, 21-16.

After a NSU jumper to being the second quarter to increase the lead to seven points, 23-16, with 9:32 remaining in the quarter, Savannah State scored nine of the next 11 points to tie the game at 24 with 6:09 left. A Spartan layup gave NSU a two-point lead, 27-25, with 4:54 remaining, but the Lady Tigers scored seven of the final nine points to take a halftime lead of three points, 32-29.

The Lady Tigers scored the first four points of the third quarter to increase the lead to seven points, 36-29, with 8:31 remaining in the quarter, but Norfolk State scored the next four points to cut the lead to three points, 36-33, with 6:26 left. Savannah State scored four of the next five points to increase the lead to six points, 40-34, with 2:40 remaining, but the Spartans scored the next five points to close within a point, 40-39, with 46 seconds left. A Sowell layup with 30 seconds left gave the Lady Tigers a three-point, 42-39, third quarter lead.

Savannah State scored the first three points of the fourth quarter to increase the lead to six points, 45-39, with 8:11 remaining in the quarter, but Norfolk State scored nine of the next 12 points to tie the game at 48 with 2:17 left. The Lady Tigers hit three free throws down the stretch to capture the three point win.

The Spartans were led by Kayla Roberts with 17 points and added six rebounds, while Raven Russell added 10 points, Khadedra Croker added 14 rebounds and Alexys Long added 10 rebounds.