Savannah Police arrest woman in connection to Dec. 30 homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. –Savannah Police Department detectives identified a 50-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of Eric Jenkins, 38, that occurred Dec. 30, 2017.

Through a continued investigation, detectives identified Deborah Garner as the shooter. On Feb. 28, she was located and taken into custody by the Fort Knox Military Police.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to Montgomery Street and W. Park Avenue about 4 a.m. and discovered Jenkins deceased. An autopsy determined Jenkins suffered a gunshot wound.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives traveled to Kentucky to serve Garner her murder warrant and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department, conducted search warrants and supplemental interviews.

Garner will be extradited to the Chatham County Detention Center at a later date.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the SPD tip line by calling (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.