Rep. Buddy Carter meets with area superintendents to discuss school safety

JESSUP, Ga. (WSAV) — More than a dozen school superintendents from the 1st Congressional district met today, March 5, with Congressman Buddy Carter.

The issue: how to offer more security at area schools in wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida. In the last week, there have been a number of reported threats at several local schools.

A number of topics including more federal funding for school resource officers and school counselors was discussed.

Arming teachers was also part of the conversation, but several people we spoke with after the meeting indicated that was something they don’t support at this point. Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry from Liberty County said that is not a solution in his opinion. Perry also urged parents to monitor social media accounts of their children

James Pulos, assistant superintendent in Glynn County, said if certain people were armed in schools, there needs to be a defined training program.

Congressman Carter said solutions are needed at the federal level but also local level. He agreed resources are needed for school resource officers and especially for more counselors. He said now that even large high schools often have only one counselor.

Carter also told News 3 he doesn’t necessarily agree with banning the sale of the type of semi-automatic rifle used in Florida, but pointed out that some private companies are now saying they will ban the sale of certain guns to those under the age of 21.

When asked what changes he would support, Carter said he supports banning bump sticks. He also indicated concerns about some types of private gun sales saying there should be more checks and restrictions.

President Trump last week indicated he may support age limits on some gun sales and then later seemed to change his mind. When asked if Trump’s remarks are helping or hurting the debate, Carter said that the president has thrown out a number of things in conversation to see what “will stick.” Carter says the president wants to make things better, but that Trump remains a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment.

Carter told the school officials that he wants to keep hearing from them and promised he takes school safety seriously.