Parent accidentally packed handgun in child’s lunchbox, officials say

INMAN, S.C. (WYFF) — No charges have been filed after a loaded handgun was found in a child’s lunchbox at a South Carolina daycare.

A letter sent Wednesday to parents of children at Lake Bowen Baptist Church Child Development Center in Inman said the lunchboxes were put in a storage area when the children arrived, and the gun was discovered when they were taken out at snack time and put on a table.

A child found the gun in an outer mesh pouch on the lunchbox and alerted a teacher.

“From what I understand, the interaction was, she notified the teacher, ‘This is my mommy’s. I’m not supposed to touch this.’ So the parents had done gun safety awareness, even with the age child we’re dealing with that she knew this is not a toy. ‘This is not something that I’m supposed to have,'” Pastor Brad Atkins said.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials say workers with the daycare did not file a report and no law was broken.

Atkins said officials with the Department of Social Services visited the school Friday to discuss the incident.

The letter sent to parents can be read below:

In an effort to always keep our parents and families informed about recent developments within our CDC, we wanted to make you aware of an event that happened earlier today. As students entered their classroom for the day their lunch boxes were put in their storage areas until lunch. Unfortunately when one of the parents was packing the lunch for their child this morning they inadvertently also packed their personal firearm for protection. When this was discovered by one of our teachers they immediately had CDC leadership in the room to remove the weapon in a safe and orderly manner. It was then taken directly to our front office and put in storage and the parent was contacted. Thankfully at no time were any of our children or teachers in danger during this event today. This has never happened at our CDC before and we pray an incident like this will never happen again. We strive to provide the premier CDC in our area, not only in the areas of education and care, but also in protection. Please feel free to contact us if you have any concerns in regards to this matter. Thank you for entrusting your child with us at the Lake Bowen Child Development Center.