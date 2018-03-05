Our Hometown: March of Dimes hosts 26th annual Shamrock Run

Lace up your shoes and get ready to kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah by joining the March of Dimes for the 26th annual Shamrock Run 5K!

The race is open to run ners and walkers of all ages and includes a Kids Run prior to the start of the 5K.

Costumes are encouraged and four-legged family friends are always welcome.

The event gets underway Friday, March 9, in Ellis Square.

Festivities start at 5 pm. The 5k begins at 6.

100% of the proceeds benefit the mission of the March of Dimes to improve the health of moms and babies.