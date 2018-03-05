Jenkins Warriors Hunting For First State Title Since 2015

Savannah, GA – The Jenkins Warriors weren’t always a well oiled machine. Some of the players described the team as dysfunctional, but the players finally clicked in the post season and now Jenkins made it back to the State Championship game. In the final the will match up against Greater Atlanta Christian, a team that hit 15 three pointers against Morgan County in their semi-final game. Jenkins head coach Bakari Bryant says his Warriors have experience going against sharp shooting squads, like when they faced Islands this season. Making it this far is a first for a lot of the current Jenkins players but they’re focused on winning it all.

Advertisement