How to protect your computer from malware

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Problems continue to linger following a malware attack on the City of Savannah’s computer network.

Their IT department has spent a couple weeks working on the problem, but most of us don’t have a team to turn to.

Instead, the general public turns to experts like Adam Avant, owner of Tech Yeah on Wilmington Island.

Avant says the four most common types of these viruses are adware, spyware, ransomware and phone scams that can leave your computer vulnerable to infection.

He explains that in some cases, scammers pose as computer support. So even if you are looking for computer help on your phone, you could still be at risk.

While this malware can mean a shut down for your computer, there are ways to prevent an attack.

“You can use a program called Malwarebytes. There’s a free version that works with your Microsoft security essentials,” Avant explained. “It’s totally no cost or you can opt to pay $29.99 one time for a lifetime license to give you a little more added protection.”

He advises keeping up with the latest security updates on your computer and browser.

“Be your own line of defense. Use common sense,” Avant said.

In some cases, Avant said computer owners do have to bring their computer into the store. But they do not charge a diagnostic fee.

As for the city, there is no word as to when their malware infection will be cleared.

Because of the infection, the city is experiencing some email problems. Traffic Court has also been rescheduled for the second week due to the ongoing IT issues.

News 3 will continue to bring you any further updates.