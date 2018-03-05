Hilton Head Island couple missing ten years, case still unsolved

Savannah — (WSAV)

It’s a case that captured national headlines. It’s been ten years since a popular Hilton Head Island couple disappeared.

John and Elizabeth Calvert vanished in March of 2008. The couple managed the Harbour Town Yacht Basin.

The couple’s accountant, Dennis Gerwing, committed suicide a week after the Calvert’s disappeared.

Investigators believed he killed them in a dispute over missing money.

The Calverts were declared dead in 2009, but their bodies were never found. Cold Case Investigators pored over details of this case for years, but see to have come no closer to uncovering what happened to them.