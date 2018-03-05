Georgia toddler dies after mirror falls on her in Payless shoe store

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta-area family is mourning the death of a 2-year-old girl. They say she was killed when a large mirror at a shoe store fell on her.

Family members of the 2-year-old girl say a large mirror fell on top of her while they were shopping in a Payless shoe store Friday night in Riverdale. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police are calling it accidental, but the girl’s family believes the mirror wasn’t secured.

Aqib Iftkhar, a cousin, said, “We’re pulling through, everybody is still grieving, and it’s really hard, we’re all still in a grieving, big state of shock.”

Ifthar says she died an hour after being taken to the hospital.

“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again for anybody. We don’t want to see another kid get into something like this.”

Latisha Culpatrick, a witness, said, “I have a 4-year old, which is why I felt sensitive just to help because I just saw the blood. I thought she just had a seizure or something, but I did not know it was that bad.”

Payless issued a statement saying their deepest sympathies go out to the family, and they are fully cooperating with authorities.