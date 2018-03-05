Florida 10-year-old attempts to steal car again

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WESH) — Police say a 10-year-old attempted to steal an SUV from a car dealership.

The boy was with his mother at an auto outlet Wednesday shopping for cars where he grabbed two sets of keys.

That same evening, he returned with another suspect. Surveillance video shows the two boys trying to unlock and start cars in the lot.

The staff had already realized the keys were missing and disable the cars.

Police believe a third suspect drove the boys to the auto outlet, but that the 10-year-old was the mastermind behind the plan.

“I think he needs some quick intervention or he’s going to have a very dim future,” said Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen K. Aldrich.

Local authorities confirmed the 10-year-old was already on probation for trying to steal another car last summer.

