FAA, NTSB respond to Gyrocopter crash at Beaufort airport

Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A small aircraft crashed Monday morning at the Beaufort County Airport on Lady’s Island.

Officials say an Autogyro Calidur aircraft crashed on the north end of Runway 7 around 9:40 a.m.

The airport has been temporarily closed to air traffic.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

The pilot, the only passenger on board, was transported to Beaufort Memorial for injuries.

Officials say the aircraft was private and “experimental.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

News 3 is at the scene. Stay tuned for further updates.

