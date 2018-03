Related Coverage Malware attack continues to cripple City of Savannah employees

SAVANNAH, GA (March 2, 2018) — The City of Savannah Recorder’s Court will reschedule all of the Traffic Court sessions from March 6-8.

Traffic Court is held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Chatham County Courthouse. Recorder’s Court will send subpoenas through the mail with new court dates and times.

Criminal court sessions are not being effected and will proceed as scheduled.

Traffic Court cases are being rescheduled due to the City’s ongoing IT issues.