Chatham County Police report 2 thefts by people using ‘Let Go’ app

Chatham County, Ga – According to Chatham County Police, two people trying to sell their cellphones on the “Let Go” app because victims of theft. Both incidents happened on March 4 and thieves reportedly drove off after the victim handed the phone to one of the females in the vehicle.

No weapons were reported in either incident.

The first incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1A Gateway Boulevard East in Savannah. The second incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at the Kroger plaza located at 5720 Ogeechee Road in Savannah.

The suspect’s vehicle is an older model (late 90s or early 00) Ford Explorer, maroon in color with a possibly tan bottom. The vehicle has a possible tag of BKR888. The vehicle was occupied by a white or Hispanic male driver, black male front passenger and one or two white or Hispanic females in the back seat.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Chatham County Police Department at (912) 652-6920 or call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters calling CrimeStoppers remain anonymous and may be paid a cash reward.