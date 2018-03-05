Caught on Cam: Black bear visits Marietta man’s backyard

MARIETTA, Ga. (NBC News) — A Georgia man had an interesting encounter with some unexpected company, and it’s all caught on camera.

Surveillance video captured a big black bear checking out the bird feeder in the backyard of Steve Stanley’s home in Marietta Friday night.

The bear then walks over to Stanley’s back porch and comes right up to the back door. You can even see the bear stand up on its hind legs.

Stanley says he was inside in his home with only the glass window separating him and his uninvited guest.

That’s when you see the bear run off as Stanley creates a commotion to scare the bear away.

Stanley says it’s the largest black bear he’s ever seen.