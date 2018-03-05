Candler County jail employee fired, arrested in sexual assault case

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A former Candler County Jail employee was arrested after the sheriff’s office command staff was notified about potential inappropriate contact between a staff member and an inmate, according to Candler County Sheriff’s Office. According to a report, Sheriff John Miles ordered an internal investigation and also requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation open a criminal investigation.

Following the investigation, Brandon Tyler Daniel was arrested by the GBI on Feb. 27. He was charged with Sexual Assault Against a Person in Custody.

Daniel was also terminated by Sheriff Miles. Daniel was employed by the Sheriff’s Office for approximately one month prior to his termination.