Candler County jail employee fired, arrested in sexual assault case

By Published:

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A former Candler County Jail employee was arrested after the sheriff’s office command staff was notified about potential inappropriate contact between a staff member and an inmate, according to Candler County Sheriff’s Office. According to a report, Sheriff John Miles ordered an internal investigation and also requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation open a criminal investigation.

Following the investigation, Brandon Tyler Daniel was arrested by the GBI on Feb. 27. He was charged with Sexual Assault Against a Person in Custody.

Daniel was also terminated by Sheriff Miles. Daniel was employed by the Sheriff’s Office for approximately one month prior to his termination.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s