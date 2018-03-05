Beaufort police investigate hotel shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning at a hotel on Boundary Street.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, the incident took place at America’s Best Inn and officers located the gunshot victim at a nearby Burger King around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the victim is a 21-year-old male. He was transported by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

No word on the extent of his injuries.

The Beaufort Police Department is in the beginning stages of their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.