Beaufort police investigate hotel shooting

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning at a hotel on Boundary Street.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, the incident took place at America’s Best Inn and officers located the gunshot victim at a nearby Burger King around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the victim is a 21-year-old male. He was transported by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

No word on the extent of his injuries.

The Beaufort Police Department is in the beginning stages of their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s