Savannah, GA – The Savannah State Tigers snap their seven game losing streak thanks to an 8th inning rally. The Tigers were trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 8th but junior Jason Atterberry came through with an RBI single to tie the game up at 2. Then senior outfielder Kyle Gerdts scored the go ahead run off an error by the Blackbirds. Savannah State hits the road next week to face Mercer on Wednesday, March 7th.

