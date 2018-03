Bunni is a two year old dachshund mix. Watch the video above to learn more, If you are interested in adopting from One Love Animal Rescue go to www.oneloveanimalresuce.com and fill out the Pre-Adoption Application under the “adopt” tab. If now is not the time for you to adopt, One Love is always looking for volunteers, fosters, babysitter, etc. Click on the volunteer link under the “support” tab

Advertisement