Lancaster, SC — (WSAV)

Authorities in South Carolina arrested a couple after police found parts of a dismembered teen’s body on their property.

The Lancaster County Sheriff says 18 year old Austin Steele was living at the home with 30-year-old Christopher Holford and his wife, 19 year old Brandy Duncan.

Holford is charged with murder and his wife is accused of helping him bury Steele’s body parts.

Police say Steele was never reported missing.

So far, no word on a motive for the killing.