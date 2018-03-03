LGTBQ students praise unisex bathrooms in new and renovated GSU buildings

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – As Georgia Southern’s student body grows, so do it’s three campuses. Each new building, like the new the Interdisciplinary Academics Building, will have a new feature—unisex bathrooms.

This new building standard is a big deal for the schools LGTBQ community and those who identify as non-binary. Georgia Southern student Erin Maurer is a member of the Gay Straight Alliance.

“There is a lot of LGTBQ people on campus and if it will make them more comfortable, I’m all for that,” says Maurer. “It’s the little things that add up because a lot of the structure of society is made strictly gendered and any way that we can maneuver around that will help.”

Although there are some unisex bathrooms on campus, she’s glad the university is showing its tolerance and acceptance.

“There’s not a reason not to have them. With the Bathroom Bills and things going on in other places, you can get scared and I don’t think people should feel endangered on campus. I think that this is just a subtle nod to that it will all be okay.”