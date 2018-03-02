Who will win? Oscars 2018 predictions

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) — Just two days more until the winners are revealed at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

And it looks like Frances McDormand is about to join the two-time Oscar winners club.

She won more 21-years ago for “Fargo” and is favored to take home the Best Actress Award for her lead role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

For best lead actor — Gary Oldman’s portrayal as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” has earned him several top awards this season and he is expected to continue his winning streak on Oscar night.

Allison Janney, who has seven Emmy awards for her work on the small screen, maybe adding an Oscar to her trophy case.

Playing Tonya Harding’s cold mother in “I, Tonya” puts her in the lead to take home the Best Supporting Actress Award.

Sam Rockwell is expected to join his “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” costar Frances McDormand in the winner’s circle.

His supporting role in the dark comedy is expected to earn him his first Oscar.

“The Shape of Water” is shaping up to take home the top prize of the night — Best Picture. But it’s the only category with some stiff competition.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is also in the running to win.

And this year’s Best Animated Feature prize is all about Disney’s “Coco.” The film is pretty much a shoe-in to take home the Oscar.

Who do you think will take home the big prize of the night? Fill out the poll below.