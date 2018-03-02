Student accused of threatening Richmond Hill HS denied bond

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A 17-year-old arrested this week in connection with a terror threat against Richmond Hill High School remains behind bars.

According to officials, Christian Padilla was arraigned on Thursday and denied bond.

He is being held at the Bryan County Jail.

Padilla was arrested the night of Feb. 27. He is charged with terroristic threats and dissemination of information relating to terroristic threats.

A photo of the written statement saying, “I’m done don’t come to school the 28th or they’ll be consequences … I warned you,” began circulating on social media on Monday.

Richmond Hill Police Department and FBI worked diligently to investigate the incident and secure an arrest for Padilla.