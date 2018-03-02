SSU Hoops Clinches Share of MEAC Title

Story Courtesy SSU Athletics

ORANGEBURG, S.C.- Ty’lik Evans led five Savannah State players in double figures in the Tigers 94-81 victory over South Carolina State.

The win gave SSU a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference crown, along with Bethune-Cookman and Hampton.The trio of schools finished the regular season with 11-4 conference records. It was Savannah State’s first regular season MEAC title since the 2011-12 season.

Savannah State (15-16) will be the third seed in the upcoming MEAC Tournament and will play the winner of the North Carolina Central and Coppin State match-up on March 8 at 6p.m. in Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The crowd in the S-H-M Memorial Center saw the Tigers, who never trailed in the game, score the first eight points of the contest, getting two baskets apiece from Maricus Glenn and Austin Dasent.

South Carolina State sliced their deficit to one with 15:22 left in the first period but the Tigers responded with 11 straight points to grab a 21-9 advantage with 11:54 left.

With just over nine minutes remaining, SC State trailed 23-20 but back-to-back 3-pointers by Javaris Jenkins and Dexter McClanahan opened up a nine point SSU lead.

A pair of free throws by Rayshawn Neal with 3:57 left pulled the Bulldogs within 33-28 but they would get no closer as Savannah State went into the break with a 44-38 lead.

SSU opened the second period by scoring the first six points as Evans hit a jumper, Alante Fener converted a free throw and McClanahan nailed a 3-pointer to expand their lead to 50-38.

Damani Applewhite made two free throws for South Carolina State with 16:15 left to cut their deficit to 52-44. The Bulldogs would not get any closer the rest of the evening.

Savannah State broke the game open with a 15-0 run that saw four different players score. Zach Sellers hit a pair of 3-points and a layup, Jenkins and Dasent both made 3-pointers and Fenner added a free throw. That run gave the Tigers a commanding 70-46 lead with 12:52 left.

South Carolina State went the last five minutes without a field goal and could only get as close as ten points the rest of the way.

The Tigers shot 50.8 percent from the floor, made ten 3-pointers and shot 64.3 percent from the free throw line. SSU out-rebounded the Bulldogs 36 to 32.

Evans had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Savannah State. Dasent added 16 points while McClanahan, Sellers and Jenkins all chipped in 15 points.

South Carolina State (10-20, 6-8 MEAC) shot 41.2 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from beyond the arc and made 82.1 percent of their free throw attempts.