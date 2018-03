SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Airports across the state are warning travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. The winter storm from mid-Atlantic to New England is affecting travel today and many airlines are reporting cancellations and delays. Be sure to call your airline–not the airport.

Due to Northeast Winter Weather, there are some reported flight delays and cancellations. We encourage passengers to check with their airline prior to check-in. 📷: https://t.co/rCUKaICMhE pic.twitter.com/d0uET1M4mc — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) March 2, 2018

Inclement weather from the mid-Atlantic to New England may impact travel today. Please check with your airline for flight information. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 2, 2018